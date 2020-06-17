All apartments in Jersey City
267 GROVE ST

267 Grove Street · (201) 333-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

267 Grove Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2f · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Open and airy, this perfect 2 bedroom is just steps to all you love about Downtown Jersey City! Your beautifully updated and fully loaded kitchen, with newer stainless appliances (including dishwasher), has its own formal dining area. This leads into your large living room, which has an area to accommodate a great den/home office and retains a beautiful 19th century stone mantle, large windows and plank floors. The sparkling brand new bathroom is complete with a sleek storage vanity and glass enclosed tub. High ceilings, beautiful light fixtures, on site laundry and bike storage completes this perfect picture. Out your door you'll be moments to everything the neighborhood has to offer including historic Van Vorst Park and Grove Street PATH trains for 24hr New York City transportation. Half broker fee paid on a 2 year lease. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 GROVE ST have any available units?
267 GROVE ST has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 267 GROVE ST have?
Some of 267 GROVE ST's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 GROVE ST currently offering any rent specials?
267 GROVE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 GROVE ST pet-friendly?
No, 267 GROVE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 267 GROVE ST offer parking?
No, 267 GROVE ST does not offer parking.
Does 267 GROVE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 267 GROVE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 GROVE ST have a pool?
No, 267 GROVE ST does not have a pool.
Does 267 GROVE ST have accessible units?
No, 267 GROVE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 267 GROVE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 GROVE ST has units with dishwashers.
