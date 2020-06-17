267 GROVE ST

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel bike storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage

Open and airy, this perfect 2 bedroom is just steps to all you love about Downtown Jersey City! Your beautifully updated and fully loaded kitchen, with newer stainless appliances (including dishwasher), has its own formal dining area. This leads into your large living room, which has an area to accommodate a great den/home office and retains a beautiful 19th century stone mantle, large windows and plank floors. The sparkling brand new bathroom is complete with a sleek storage vanity and glass enclosed tub. High ceilings, beautiful light fixtures, on site laundry and bike storage completes this perfect picture. Out your door you'll be moments to everything the neighborhood has to offer including historic Van Vorst Park and Grove Street PATH trains for 24hr New York City transportation. Half broker fee paid on a 2 year lease. Welcome home!