Gorgeous over sized 3 bedroom. Fully renovated kitchen w/ DW, gas range & micro, W/D, Direct access to shared yard, C/A/C, and hardwood floors, all on a beautiful block of The Heights. Conveniently located a short distance from Washington Park, bus to NYC, Congress St. Elevator to Lightrail, and all the shops you could want on Central Ave. A few blocks to Congress St. elevator, and Shopping on Central Ave. One small pet may be considered at owner's discretion for addition fee.