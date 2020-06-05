All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:46 PM

25 HUDSON ST

25 Hudson Street · (201) 333-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Luxury Living at Liberty Terrace! Available July 1st. A Spacious 1 Bed, 1 Bath with Garage Parking in a Boutique Luxury Waterfront Building! An open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas-powered oven, granite countertops and a large breakfast bar. The kitchen opens into the living room, large enough to fit a kitchen/dining table or a desk. Walk-in-closet, washer/dryer in-unit and hardwood floors throughout. Amenities include: 24-hour concierge, elevator, fitness center and garage parking are included! Easy access to the Light Rail, PATH & Ferry. Near all restaurants, shops and public transportation! One Garage Parking spot is included. Pets are considered on case by case. One month broker fee apply. Furniture can stay as is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 HUDSON ST have any available units?
25 HUDSON ST has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 HUDSON ST have?
Some of 25 HUDSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 HUDSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
25 HUDSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 HUDSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 HUDSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 25 HUDSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 25 HUDSON ST does offer parking.
Does 25 HUDSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 HUDSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 HUDSON ST have a pool?
No, 25 HUDSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 25 HUDSON ST have accessible units?
No, 25 HUDSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 25 HUDSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 HUDSON ST has units with dishwashers.
