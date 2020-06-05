25 HUDSON ST

Amenities

Luxury Living at Liberty Terrace! Available July 1st. A Spacious 1 Bed, 1 Bath with Garage Parking in a Boutique Luxury Waterfront Building! An open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas-powered oven, granite countertops and a large breakfast bar. The kitchen opens into the living room, large enough to fit a kitchen/dining table or a desk. Walk-in-closet, washer/dryer in-unit and hardwood floors throughout. Amenities include: 24-hour concierge, elevator, fitness center and garage parking are included! Easy access to the Light Rail, PATH & Ferry. Near all restaurants, shops and public transportation! One Garage Parking spot is included. Pets are considered on case by case. One month broker fee apply. Furniture can stay as is.