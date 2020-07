Amenities

Superb location for this two-bedroom + den duplex unit located minutes from Grove St PATH, restaurants & more. Enjoy two-level living in this completely renovated unit with new everything - including two beautifully tiled bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen featuring dark cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom backsplash. Large common yard for all to enjoy. Heat & hot/cold water included in rent. One month broker fee.