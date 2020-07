Amenities

Great one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in the heart of downtown Jersey City. The unit features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, historic non-functioning fireplace, exposed brick, spacious bedroom, an open layout living room/kitchen, and washer/dryer in unit. Apartment is located on the the top floor. Convenient to the Path Train Station, shopping mall, restaurants and more!