232 Pavonia

Welcome home to this spacious and bright one bedroom loft. Unit features stainless steel appliances, Tiger strand bamboo and imported ceramic tile floors & dark wood Rift oak kitchen cabinets with recycled white glass counters. Bathroom has radiant heated floor. High Ceilings throughout.Enjoy social distancing at its finest on the 700 sq ft terrace w breathtaking views of the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty & the Verrazzano Bridge. Hamilton Square is a highly sought-after building featuring unique loft living close to the park, shopping, places of worship, schools and path train to NYC. Parking available nearby for an additional monthly fee.