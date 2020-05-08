All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:11 PM

232 Pavonia

232 Pavonia Avenue · (347) 268-8600
Location

232 Pavonia Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 912 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this spacious and bright one bedroom loft. Unit features stainless steel appliances, Tiger strand bamboo and imported ceramic tile floors & dark wood Rift oak kitchen cabinets with recycled white glass counters. Bathroom has radiant heated floor. High Ceilings throughout.Enjoy social distancing at its finest on the 700 sq ft terrace w breathtaking views of the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty & the Verrazzano Bridge. Hamilton Square is a highly sought-after building featuring unique loft living close to the park, shopping, places of worship, schools and path train to NYC. Parking available nearby for an additional monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Pavonia have any available units?
232 Pavonia has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
Is 232 Pavonia currently offering any rent specials?
232 Pavonia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Pavonia pet-friendly?
No, 232 Pavonia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 232 Pavonia offer parking?
Yes, 232 Pavonia does offer parking.
Does 232 Pavonia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Pavonia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Pavonia have a pool?
No, 232 Pavonia does not have a pool.
Does 232 Pavonia have accessible units?
No, 232 Pavonia does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Pavonia have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Pavonia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Pavonia have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Pavonia does not have units with air conditioning.
