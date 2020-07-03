All apartments in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ
23 CLENDENNY AVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

23 CLENDENNY AVE

23 Clendenny Avenue · (201) 653-8000
Location

23 Clendenny Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in a 2 Family Home on the second floor. Unit is in an immaculate condition, and in a prime location. Only 4 blocks away from Communipaw Avenue, Public mass transportation can be found on adjacent corners of the home making your travels manageable. The unit features 2 floors of living space which include top of the line Maytag appliances, Granite counter tops, a tiled backslash. The first floor has 1 full bathroom, kitchen and open concept living and dinning room area. On the second floor you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 of the bedrooms have good size closets. This unit also comes with one parking spot in a shared drive way. This Apartment is in move in condition, and is ready to welcome its new tenants Come See it Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 CLENDENNY AVE have any available units?
23 CLENDENNY AVE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
Is 23 CLENDENNY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
23 CLENDENNY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 CLENDENNY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 23 CLENDENNY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 23 CLENDENNY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 23 CLENDENNY AVE offers parking.
Does 23 CLENDENNY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 CLENDENNY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 CLENDENNY AVE have a pool?
No, 23 CLENDENNY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 23 CLENDENNY AVE have accessible units?
No, 23 CLENDENNY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 23 CLENDENNY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 CLENDENNY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 CLENDENNY AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 CLENDENNY AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
