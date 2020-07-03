23 CLENDENNY AVE

Amenities

Stunning 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in a 2 Family Home on the second floor. Unit is in an immaculate condition, and in a prime location. Only 4 blocks away from Communipaw Avenue, Public mass transportation can be found on adjacent corners of the home making your travels manageable. The unit features 2 floors of living space which include top of the line Maytag appliances, Granite counter tops, a tiled backslash. The first floor has 1 full bathroom, kitchen and open concept living and dinning room area. On the second floor you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 of the bedrooms have good size closets. This unit also comes with one parking spot in a shared drive way. This Apartment is in move in condition, and is ready to welcome its new tenants Come See it Today!