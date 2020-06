Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly extra storage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright oversized 2 bedrooms on Coles St. and Newark Ave. Located very close to Grove St. Path station, only 7 min walk. Both bedroom has closets and can fit king sized bed and other furnitures like dressers. Also has spacious closet on the hallway for extra storage. Hardwood floor throughout the apartment. One (1) small pet is allowed. Credit check/background check required. Security deposit is 1.5 month and tenant pays 1 month broker's fee.