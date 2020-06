Amenities

Spacious and well maintained apartment near light rail in the Heights. 1st floor in 2 family house. Can be used as a huge 1 bed with formal dining room or as a 2 bed. Railroad apartment with large rooms. 2nd bedroom has separate entrance from hallway. Charming detail throughout. Oversized pantry and bonus room that can be used as a dressing room. Owner lives on premises, with cats, so no pets please. Excellent location just up the hill from Hoboken. Heat and Hot water included.