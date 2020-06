Amenities

recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this spacious recently renovated 3 bed 1 bath with shared access to the backyard. Conveniently located by buses into NYC or the PATH! Walk one block down for local restaurants, shops, and cafes. This community is perfect for roommates or a family looking for a quick commute into the city. Available 6/1!