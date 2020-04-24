2 TOTTENHAM CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This Home Has Plenty of Windows for Tons of Sunshine, Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances. Open Living / Dining Area with Balcony, A Large Master Bedroom Suite with Walk - In Closet and Full Size Bathroom with Double Amenities, Jacuzzi Tub and Separate Shower, The Second Bedroom is Very Spacious with a Large Closet, The Third Bedroom is Almost Equal in Size. There is 2nd Full Size Bathroom, Bonus Room, Laundry Room, and 2 Car Garage. Plus all the amenities the condo unit has to offer