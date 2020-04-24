All apartments in Jersey City
2 TOTTENHAM CT
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:09 PM

2 TOTTENHAM CT

2 Tottenham Court · (201) 300-4777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Hackensack River Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1866 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This Home Has Plenty of Windows for Tons of Sunshine, Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances. Open Living / Dining Area with Balcony, A Large Master Bedroom Suite with Walk - In Closet and Full Size Bathroom with Double Amenities, Jacuzzi Tub and Separate Shower, The Second Bedroom is Very Spacious with a Large Closet, The Third Bedroom is Almost Equal in Size. There is 2nd Full Size Bathroom, Bonus Room, Laundry Room, and 2 Car Garage. Plus all the amenities the condo unit has to offer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 TOTTENHAM CT have any available units?
2 TOTTENHAM CT has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 TOTTENHAM CT have?
Some of 2 TOTTENHAM CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 TOTTENHAM CT currently offering any rent specials?
2 TOTTENHAM CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 TOTTENHAM CT pet-friendly?
No, 2 TOTTENHAM CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 2 TOTTENHAM CT offer parking?
Yes, 2 TOTTENHAM CT does offer parking.
Does 2 TOTTENHAM CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 TOTTENHAM CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 TOTTENHAM CT have a pool?
Yes, 2 TOTTENHAM CT has a pool.
Does 2 TOTTENHAM CT have accessible units?
No, 2 TOTTENHAM CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2 TOTTENHAM CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 TOTTENHAM CT has units with dishwashers.
