Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Enjoy this completely renovated home with no one above you, yet only on the second floor. Big bright living room with skylight above open to the custom modern kitchen. Two tone cabinet design, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, complete the package. Two nice size bedroom in the rear of the home for privacy. Bathroom boasts custom tile work and modern styling. Great home for you!