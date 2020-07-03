175 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court tennis court

~ A Unique Living experience! Bright & Airy. Non-Smoking. Newly Renovated. 2 Bedrooms (or 1bedroom plus dedicated home office). Tiled Bathroom. Second Floor of Historic two-family brick building surrounded by Tuscany styled gardens with seasonally evolving plants & flowers, multiple fountains, fish pond, and ample outside seating for enjoying the breath of Peace! The BEST area of Jersey City HEIGHTS! Available Immediately.



~ Located on Manhattan Avenue between Leonard Gordon Park and Pershing Field Park. Near all Transportation to Journal Square Path and NYC Trans. Pedestrian Friendly. One-two blocks to shopping, dining, and all forms of recreation: ice rink, tennis, basketball, swimming, track field. Ten-minute drive to Liberty State Park, Liberty Science Center, JC Hudson River Waterfront!



~ Has Full Kitchen with Dining Area, Original Hardwood Floors, Closets Every Room, Windows Every Room (overlooking gardens). Intercom. Setup for Verizon/Comcast. ~ Private and Secure, this property is immaculately maintained by caring & accessible owners who live and work on-premises. Sorry, we love animals, but No Pets.

$1800. per month. *1st months' rent and one-month security deposit due prior to your move-in date. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a Credit/Background Check- CONTACT: GAIL at 201-401-0263 E-mail kzav@comcast.net