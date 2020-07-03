All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 28 2020 at 7:03 AM

175 Manhattan Avenue

Location

175 Manhattan Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit Flr 2RR · Avail. now

$1,765

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
tennis court
~ A Unique Living experience! Bright & Airy. Non-Smoking. Newly Renovated. 2 Bedrooms (or 1bedroom plus dedicated home office). Tiled Bathroom. Second Floor of Historic two-family brick building surrounded by Tuscany styled gardens with seasonally evolving plants & flowers, multiple fountains, fish pond, and ample outside seating for enjoying the breath of Peace! The BEST area of Jersey City HEIGHTS! Available Immediately.

~ Located on Manhattan Avenue between Leonard Gordon Park and Pershing Field Park. Near all Transportation to Journal Square Path and NYC Trans. Pedestrian Friendly. One-two blocks to shopping, dining, and all forms of recreation: ice rink, tennis, basketball, swimming, track field. Ten-minute drive to Liberty State Park, Liberty Science Center, JC Hudson River Waterfront!

~ Has Full Kitchen with Dining Area, Original Hardwood Floors, Closets Every Room, Windows Every Room (overlooking gardens). Intercom. Setup for Verizon/Comcast. ~ Private and Secure, this property is immaculately maintained by caring & accessible owners who live and work on-premises. Sorry, we love animals, but No Pets.
$1800. per month. *1st months' rent and one-month security deposit due prior to your move-in date. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a Credit/Background Check- CONTACT: GAIL at 201-401-0263 E-mail kzav@comcast.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
175 Manhattan Avenue has a unit available for $1,765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 175 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
175 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 175 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 175 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
No, 175 Manhattan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 175 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 175 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 175 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 175 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
