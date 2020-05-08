15, Warren Street

Amenities

Beautiful 1-bed, 1-bath condo unit for rent in one of Jersey Citys most desirable buildings. Bright, eastern exposure in a quiet neighborhood (no through traffic), located on the Morris Canal overlooking the marina, with unbroken views of the Statue of Liberty and Liberty State Park. Just steps away from fine dining/shops and a dedicated Warren Street ferry providing 10-minute rides to Manhattan and 2-minute rides to Liberty State Parks walking/biking trails. Become a part of the highly sought-after Pier House community, and enjoy more for your money on this side of the Hudson! 24h doorman, pool and gym in the building. Tenant pays Gas, Electric. Owner pays Water, Sewage, Condo Association Fees. Garage space available for additional fee.