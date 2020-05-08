All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:38 AM

15, Warren Street

15 Warren Street · (201) 845-7300
Jersey City
Location

15 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 1-bed, 1-bath condo unit for rent in one of Jersey Citys most desirable buildings. Bright, eastern exposure in a quiet neighborhood (no through traffic), located on the Morris Canal overlooking the marina, with unbroken views of the Statue of Liberty and Liberty State Park. Just steps away from fine dining/shops and a dedicated Warren Street ferry providing 10-minute rides to Manhattan and 2-minute rides to Liberty State Parks walking/biking trails. Become a part of the highly sought-after Pier House community, and enjoy more for your money on this side of the Hudson! 24h doorman, pool and gym in the building. Tenant pays Gas, Electric. Owner pays Water, Sewage, Condo Association Fees. Garage space available for additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15, Warren Street have any available units?
15, Warren Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 15, Warren Street have?
Some of 15, Warren Street's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15, Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
15, Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15, Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 15, Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 15, Warren Street offer parking?
Yes, 15, Warren Street does offer parking.
Does 15, Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15, Warren Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15, Warren Street have a pool?
Yes, 15, Warren Street has a pool.
Does 15, Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 15, Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15, Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15, Warren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
