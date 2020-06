Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

COME AND BE A PART OF THE MOST EXCLUSIVE ADDRESS (1 Block away from Path) in Downtown JC! 1Bed + Den & 2 bath in the building! Unique Loft style rental 143 Morgan st Penhouse. Vast open living space with high ceilings. Don't forget the full size washer/dryer in unit, central a/c. West/North exposure with large windows flooding every room with natural light. Top floor with elevator as well. All this just around the block from Grove St PATH station. Don't miss a chance to live in a stylish prime location during of Downtown Jersey City! Available July 1st, 1 Month broker fee apply.