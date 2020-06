Amenities

parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location Location Location!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 1 full bath, in the heart of JC Heights, NJ Transit/ community line buses from bus stand in front to NYC/ Manhattan, all utilities are separate. New Appliances!! Entire apartment will be freshly painted before move in, High ceilings, bright, clean & airy, windows all around, tons of natural light, Equipped with all needs, Laundry inside so no more going out, 24 hrs. reserved parking is also available. Hurry won"t last!!