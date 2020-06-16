All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 121 Sherman Ave 36.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
121 Sherman Ave 36
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

121 Sherman Ave 36

121 Sherman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

121 Sherman Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**STUNNING 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 237801

**STUNNING 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~
*Modern kitchen
*Stainless steel appliances
*Granite Counter Tops
*Microwave
*Plenty of windows
*Hardwood flooring
*Near transportation
*Tons of sunlight
*Spacious and airy
*Modern bathroom
*Tiles in bathroom

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Non-refundable Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*Mandatory 1yr Lease
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.
Please Contact Jeff201-355-4436
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/121-sherman-ave-jersey-city-nj-unit-36/237801
Property Id 237801

(RLNE5969498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Sherman Ave 36 have any available units?
121 Sherman Ave 36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Sherman Ave 36 have?
Some of 121 Sherman Ave 36's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Sherman Ave 36 currently offering any rent specials?
121 Sherman Ave 36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Sherman Ave 36 pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Sherman Ave 36 is pet friendly.
Does 121 Sherman Ave 36 offer parking?
No, 121 Sherman Ave 36 does not offer parking.
Does 121 Sherman Ave 36 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Sherman Ave 36 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Sherman Ave 36 have a pool?
No, 121 Sherman Ave 36 does not have a pool.
Does 121 Sherman Ave 36 have accessible units?
No, 121 Sherman Ave 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Sherman Ave 36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Sherman Ave 36 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
85 Van Reypen St. Apartments
85 Van Reypen St
Jersey City, NJ 07306
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07306
VYV North
474 Warren St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Warren at York
120 York St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Revetment House
310 Tenth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJersey City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University