121 Sherman Ave 36

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

**STUNNING 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 237801



**STUNNING 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT**



**NO FEE**



~APT Features~

*Modern kitchen

*Stainless steel appliances

*Granite Counter Tops

*Microwave

*Plenty of windows

*Hardwood flooring

*Near transportation

*Tons of sunlight

*Spacious and airy

*Modern bathroom

*Tiles in bathroom



Leasing:

*No Brokers Fee

*Non-refundable Application Fee

*Credit/Background Check Required

*Mandatory 1yr Lease

*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in



If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.

Please Contact Jeff201-355-4436

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/121-sherman-ave-jersey-city-nj-unit-36/237801

Property Id 237801



(RLNE5969498)