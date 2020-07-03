107 Oxford Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry

107 Oxford Ave , Jersey City

Fully furnished/ unfurnished - beautiful huge duplex house with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open floorplan.

Spacious and airy, lots of windows, full of natural light, ample storage area, this first-floor apartment is conveniently located near schools, public transportation, Lincoln Park, and shopping and is perfect for a family.

Great for the daily NYC commuter, as it located next to JFK street and 10 mins from JSQ Path station. Ample NJ transit/shuttles are available to commute to JSQ Path station.

Details: Living room, open kitchen with a dishwasher and granite countertops, large master bedroom, 2 full baths, laundry room. Rooms boast of closets with ample storage. In addition to this, the apartment private as a semi-finished large basement and a backyard.

This unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Available for move-in in the 1st week of August.



Appliances and furniture are for sale ( Optional ). Tenant take care of all the Utilities.



Call Karan - 917-385-4672