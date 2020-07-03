All apartments in Jersey City
107 Oxford Avenue
Last updated June 28 2020 at 7:03 AM

107 Oxford Avenue

107 Oxford Avenue · (917) 385-4672
Location

107 Oxford Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

107 Oxford Ave , Jersey City
Fully furnished/ unfurnished - beautiful huge duplex house with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open floorplan.
Spacious and airy, lots of windows, full of natural light, ample storage area, this first-floor apartment is conveniently located near schools, public transportation, Lincoln Park, and shopping and is perfect for a family.
Great for the daily NYC commuter, as it located next to JFK street and 10 mins from JSQ Path station. Ample NJ transit/shuttles are available to commute to JSQ Path station.
Details: Living room, open kitchen with a dishwasher and granite countertops, large master bedroom, 2 full baths, laundry room. Rooms boast of closets with ample storage. In addition to this, the apartment private as a semi-finished large basement and a backyard.
This unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Available for move-in in the 1st week of August.

Appliances and furniture are for sale ( Optional ). Tenant take care of all the Utilities.

Call Karan - 917-385-4672

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Oxford Avenue have any available units?
107 Oxford Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Oxford Avenue have?
Some of 107 Oxford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Oxford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
107 Oxford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Oxford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 107 Oxford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 107 Oxford Avenue offer parking?
No, 107 Oxford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 107 Oxford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Oxford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Oxford Avenue have a pool?
No, 107 Oxford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 107 Oxford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 107 Oxford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Oxford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Oxford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
