10 Congress Street

Amenities
Spacious living room with big bay window, dining room, big kitchen with breakfast bar (new appliances )2 bedrooms, (walk-in closet)plenty of closets,1 bath, back porch for entertainment (partial view to NYC )Parking for 1 car, washer and dryer.
NO PETS
TRANSPORTATION TO NYC IN FRONT OF PROPERTY.
LIGHT RAIL AT THE CORNER
NEAR COMMERCIAL AREA
NO FEES
$2300 per month
1 month 1/2 security
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY ,1,2020
Call owner 813 847-0950
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/jersey-city-nj?lid=12915829
