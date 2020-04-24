All apartments in Jersey City
10 Congress Street
10 Congress Street

10 Congress Street · (813) 847-0950
Location

10 Congress Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious living room with big bay window, dining room, big kitchen with breakfast bar (new appliances )2 bedrooms, (walk-in closet)plenty of closets,1 bath, back porch for entertainment (partial view to NYC )Parking for 1 car, washer and dryer.
NO PETS
TRANSPORTATION TO NYC IN FRONT OF PROPERTY.
LIGHT RAIL AT THE CORNER
NEAR COMMERCIAL AREA
NO FEES
$2300 per month
1 month 1/2 security
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY ,1,2020
Call owner 813 847-0950

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Congress Street have any available units?
10 Congress Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Congress Street have?
Some of 10 Congress Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Congress Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Congress Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Congress Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 Congress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 10 Congress Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 Congress Street does offer parking.
Does 10 Congress Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Congress Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Congress Street have a pool?
No, 10 Congress Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 Congress Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Congress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Congress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Congress Street has units with dishwashers.
