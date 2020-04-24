10 Congress Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious living room with big bay window, dining room, big kitchen with breakfast bar (new appliances )2 bedrooms, (walk-in closet)plenty of closets,1 bath, back porch for entertainment (partial view to NYC )Parking for 1 car, washer and dryer.

NO PETS

TRANSPORTATION TO NYC IN FRONT OF PROPERTY.

LIGHT RAIL AT THE CORNER

NEAR COMMERCIAL AREA

NO FEES

$2300 per month

1 month 1/2 security

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY ,1,2020

Call owner 813 847-0950



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/jersey-city-nj?lid=12915829



