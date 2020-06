Amenities

FULL Fee Paid! Move in to this bright one bedroom apartment located minutes to Hoboken Path Station. This home features, high ceilings,newly redone hardwood floors, living room with skylight, bedroom, ample closets, kitchen with lots of cabinets and breakfast bar, and a brand new fully renovated bathroom. Steps from restaurants, parks, and pubs, and Hoboken Path. Apartment will be professionally cleaned prior to move in. Video tour available upon request