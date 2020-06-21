All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 87 ADAMS ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
87 ADAMS ST
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:21 PM

87 ADAMS ST

87 Adams Street · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

87 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location, parking and a 3 bedroom duplex! After walking up one flight you will enter your own duplex with an open living room with enough space for a dining room table and more! The galley kitchen has everything you need including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Off the dining area you will find a half bath. The lovely part of this 3 bedroom duplex, is that the bedrooms are on the top floor so it helps with a quiet nights sleep. On the second floor are 3 roomy bedrooms, a full bath and a washer/dryer. Window A/c units will be provided. Easy walk to the PATH, Washington Street and Church Square Park. Also available to rent fully furnished for an additional cost! Apartment was refurbished in Aug 2019. One outdoor parking spot can be included for $200 more a month behind the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 ADAMS ST have any available units?
87 ADAMS ST has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 87 ADAMS ST have?
Some of 87 ADAMS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 ADAMS ST currently offering any rent specials?
87 ADAMS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 ADAMS ST pet-friendly?
No, 87 ADAMS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 87 ADAMS ST offer parking?
Yes, 87 ADAMS ST does offer parking.
Does 87 ADAMS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 ADAMS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 ADAMS ST have a pool?
No, 87 ADAMS ST does not have a pool.
Does 87 ADAMS ST have accessible units?
No, 87 ADAMS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 87 ADAMS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 ADAMS ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 ADAMS ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 87 ADAMS ST has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 87 ADAMS ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity