87 ADAMS ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location, parking and a 3 bedroom duplex! After walking up one flight you will enter your own duplex with an open living room with enough space for a dining room table and more! The galley kitchen has everything you need including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Off the dining area you will find a half bath. The lovely part of this 3 bedroom duplex, is that the bedrooms are on the top floor so it helps with a quiet nights sleep. On the second floor are 3 roomy bedrooms, a full bath and a washer/dryer. Window A/c units will be provided. Easy walk to the PATH, Washington Street and Church Square Park. Also available to rent fully furnished for an additional cost! Apartment was refurbished in Aug 2019. One outdoor parking spot can be included for $200 more a month behind the unit.