Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:38 AM

814 WASHINGTON ST

814 Washington Street · (201) 798-3300
Location

814 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Completely newly renovated 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom Garden level apartment. Close to neighborhood restaurants and parks. Nearby transportation to NYC via bus, path train and ferry. Apartment features living room, new modern kitchen w/ white cabinetry, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, gas stove/oven, microwave and refrigerator. Beautiful gray-colored wood flooring throughout. 30 ft. long private storage hallway w/full size capacity washer and dryer. Private, exclusive landscaped backyard w/pavers ~ perfect enjoyment for barbecuing & relaxing. Landlord requires Rental application approval, 1st month's rent, 1+1.5 month's security deposit & 1 month's broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
814 WASHINGTON ST has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 814 WASHINGTON ST have?
Some of 814 WASHINGTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
814 WASHINGTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 814 WASHINGTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 814 WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
No, 814 WASHINGTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 814 WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 WASHINGTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 814 WASHINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 814 WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 814 WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 814 WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 WASHINGTON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 WASHINGTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 WASHINGTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
