814 WASHINGTON ST

Amenities
Completely newly renovated 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom Garden level apartment. Close to neighborhood restaurants and parks. Nearby transportation to NYC via bus, path train and ferry. Apartment features living room, new modern kitchen w/ white cabinetry, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, gas stove/oven, microwave and refrigerator. Beautiful gray-colored wood flooring throughout. 30 ft. long private storage hallway w/full size capacity washer and dryer. Private, exclusive landscaped backyard w/pavers ~ perfect enjoyment for barbecuing & relaxing. Landlord requires Rental application approval, 1st month's rent, 1+1.5 month's security deposit & 1 month's broker fee.