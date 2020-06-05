811 GARDEN ST

Amenities

If rented by July 1st, 1 month of rent free!!! Bring all offers!! Heat, hot water and sewer included!!! Pictures do not do the unit justice - HUGE 2 bedroom (1,200 square feet!) on highly sought after Garden Street! This flexible, full floor layout boasts hardwood floors, 2 extremely large bedrooms and a large living room/den. This bright and airy unit has ample closet/storage space; connecting the rooms is a hallway with 4 large closets and the kitchen has a large pantry and lots of cabinets! Available ASAP! Monthly parking around the corner (not included), and dry cleaners on the corner! Won’t last! Easy walk to the PATH, one block from the bus and half a mile to the ferry. No students or pets, sorry!