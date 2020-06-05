All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 811 GARDEN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
811 GARDEN ST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

811 GARDEN ST

811 Garden Street · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southeast Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

811 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
If rented by July 1st, 1 month of rent free!!! Bring all offers!! Heat, hot water and sewer included!!! Pictures do not do the unit justice - HUGE 2 bedroom (1,200 square feet!) on highly sought after Garden Street! This flexible, full floor layout boasts hardwood floors, 2 extremely large bedrooms and a large living room/den. This bright and airy unit has ample closet/storage space; connecting the rooms is a hallway with 4 large closets and the kitchen has a large pantry and lots of cabinets! Available ASAP! Monthly parking around the corner (not included), and dry cleaners on the corner! Won’t last! Easy walk to the PATH, one block from the bus and half a mile to the ferry. No students or pets, sorry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 GARDEN ST have any available units?
811 GARDEN ST has a unit available for $2,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 811 GARDEN ST have?
Some of 811 GARDEN ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 GARDEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
811 GARDEN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 GARDEN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 GARDEN ST is pet friendly.
Does 811 GARDEN ST offer parking?
Yes, 811 GARDEN ST does offer parking.
Does 811 GARDEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 GARDEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 GARDEN ST have a pool?
No, 811 GARDEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 811 GARDEN ST have accessible units?
No, 811 GARDEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 811 GARDEN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 GARDEN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 GARDEN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 GARDEN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 811 GARDEN ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity