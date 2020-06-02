78 JEFFERSON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in downtown Hoboken. Large open kitchen and living room layout with terrace & decorative fire place. Spacious kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, and granite counter tops. Large bedrooms with great closet space. Over 1,650 sqft. of living space with Hardwood floors throughout main living space, in-unit laundry and a reserved parking spot to complete your home. Only 10 minutes to the Path, close to the 1st St Boutique district, shopping & dining. A must see, will go quickly! Avail 7/1. Currently made into a 4 bedroom but wall can be removed and returned to 3br.