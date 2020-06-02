All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:16 AM

78 JEFFERSON ST

78 Jefferson Street · (201) 792-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5H · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in downtown Hoboken. Large open kitchen and living room layout with terrace & decorative fire place. Spacious kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, and granite counter tops. Large bedrooms with great closet space. Over 1,650 sqft. of living space with Hardwood floors throughout main living space, in-unit laundry and a reserved parking spot to complete your home. Only 10 minutes to the Path, close to the 1st St Boutique district, shopping & dining. A must see, will go quickly! Avail 7/1. Currently made into a 4 bedroom but wall can be removed and returned to 3br.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 JEFFERSON ST have any available units?
78 JEFFERSON ST has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78 JEFFERSON ST have?
Some of 78 JEFFERSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 JEFFERSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
78 JEFFERSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 JEFFERSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 78 JEFFERSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 78 JEFFERSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 78 JEFFERSON ST does offer parking.
Does 78 JEFFERSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 JEFFERSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 JEFFERSON ST have a pool?
No, 78 JEFFERSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 78 JEFFERSON ST have accessible units?
No, 78 JEFFERSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 78 JEFFERSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 JEFFERSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 78 JEFFERSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 JEFFERSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
