All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 727 ADAMS ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
727 ADAMS ST
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:43 AM

727 ADAMS ST

727 Adams Street · (201) 683-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

727 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$7,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
MOVE NOW THROUGH MAY 15 AND RECEIVE ONE FREE MONTH - THE NEW STANDARD IN LUXURY RENTALS 727 Adams features 16 spacious 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes, each with generous outdoor space and indoor parking for additional fee. Centrally located just a short walk from Washington Street, Columbus Park and many public transportation options, 727 Adams is the perfect home base you've been longing for. Residence 201 is 1806sf 4 bed, 3 bath featuring private balcony, Stainless Steel Jenn-Air Appliances, Kitchen Range Hood Vented Outside, Whirlpool Washer/Dryer, DuChateau Flooring, Porcelanosa Tile and Vanities, Ann Sacks Tile, USB Outlets in Kitchen and bedrooms, Quartz Countertops , Custom Hunter Douglas Blinds for every window, and LED under cabinet lighting. No broker fee. Pictures of model home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 ADAMS ST have any available units?
727 ADAMS ST has a unit available for $7,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 727 ADAMS ST have?
Some of 727 ADAMS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 ADAMS ST currently offering any rent specials?
727 ADAMS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 ADAMS ST pet-friendly?
No, 727 ADAMS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 727 ADAMS ST offer parking?
Yes, 727 ADAMS ST does offer parking.
Does 727 ADAMS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 ADAMS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 ADAMS ST have a pool?
Yes, 727 ADAMS ST has a pool.
Does 727 ADAMS ST have accessible units?
No, 727 ADAMS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 727 ADAMS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 ADAMS ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 727 ADAMS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 ADAMS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 727 ADAMS ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity