727 ADAMS ST

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool

MOVE NOW THROUGH MAY 15 AND RECEIVE ONE FREE MONTH - THE NEW STANDARD IN LUXURY RENTALS 727 Adams features 16 spacious 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes, each with generous outdoor space and indoor parking for additional fee. Centrally located just a short walk from Washington Street, Columbus Park and many public transportation options, 727 Adams is the perfect home base you've been longing for. Residence 201 is 1806sf 4 bed, 3 bath featuring private balcony, Stainless Steel Jenn-Air Appliances, Kitchen Range Hood Vented Outside, Whirlpool Washer/Dryer, DuChateau Flooring, Porcelanosa Tile and Vanities, Ann Sacks Tile, USB Outlets in Kitchen and bedrooms, Quartz Countertops , Custom Hunter Douglas Blinds for every window, and LED under cabinet lighting. No broker fee. Pictures of model home.