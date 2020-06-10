All apartments in Hoboken
710 HUDSON ST
Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:37 AM

710 HUDSON ST

710 Hudson Street · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

710 Hudson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful detail in huge one bedroom on midtown Hudson Street, AND H & HW Included! Large Living and bedroom! W/D in unit. Old world detail including High Ceilings, beautiful Wainscot, tall doors. Inlay parquet wood floors, and large windows all around make this desirable one bedroom the place you'll want to call home! Convenient to everything Hoboken has to offer, one block to bus, restaurants, stores, etc. Plus parking garages nearby. On beautiful Hudson St and in the center of it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 HUDSON ST have any available units?
710 HUDSON ST has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 710 HUDSON ST have?
Some of 710 HUDSON ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 HUDSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
710 HUDSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 HUDSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 710 HUDSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 710 HUDSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 710 HUDSON ST does offer parking.
Does 710 HUDSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 HUDSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 HUDSON ST have a pool?
No, 710 HUDSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 710 HUDSON ST have accessible units?
No, 710 HUDSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 710 HUDSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 HUDSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 710 HUDSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 HUDSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
