710 HUDSON ST

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful detail in huge one bedroom on midtown Hudson Street, AND H & HW Included! Large Living and bedroom! W/D in unit. Old world detail including High Ceilings, beautiful Wainscot, tall doors. Inlay parquet wood floors, and large windows all around make this desirable one bedroom the place you'll want to call home! Convenient to everything Hoboken has to offer, one block to bus, restaurants, stores, etc. Plus parking garages nearby. On beautiful Hudson St and in the center of it all.