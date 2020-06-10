All apartments in Hoboken
Hoboken, NJ
703 Park Ave 9I
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

703 Park Ave 9I

703 Park Ave · (201) 822-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

703 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 9I · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Absolutely Stunning Two Bed Rental On Park Ave - Property Id: 85262

ewly remodeled and updated 1,004 SF 2BD/2BA in the heart of midtown, on desirable tree lined Park Avenue. Step inside and feel at home in this bright and airy unit, which features high ceilings and hardwood floors, an original mantle and an open floor plan that creates a perfect set-up for entertaining.

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, Downtown, Journal Square, The Heights, and West Side Jersey City real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85262
Property Id 85262

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5851104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Park Ave 9I have any available units?
703 Park Ave 9I has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 703 Park Ave 9I currently offering any rent specials?
703 Park Ave 9I isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Park Ave 9I pet-friendly?
No, 703 Park Ave 9I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 703 Park Ave 9I offer parking?
No, 703 Park Ave 9I does not offer parking.
Does 703 Park Ave 9I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Park Ave 9I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Park Ave 9I have a pool?
No, 703 Park Ave 9I does not have a pool.
Does 703 Park Ave 9I have accessible units?
No, 703 Park Ave 9I does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Park Ave 9I have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Park Ave 9I does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Park Ave 9I have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Park Ave 9I does not have units with air conditioning.
