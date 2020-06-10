703 Park Ave 9I

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Absolutely Stunning Two Bed Rental On Park Ave - Property Id: 85262



ewly remodeled and updated 1,004 SF 2BD/2BA in the heart of midtown, on desirable tree lined Park Avenue. Step inside and feel at home in this bright and airy unit, which features high ceilings and hardwood floors, an original mantle and an open floor plan that creates a perfect set-up for entertaining.



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, Downtown, Journal Square, The Heights, and West Side Jersey City real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85262

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5851104)