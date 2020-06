Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Take a look at this amazing and rare 1 bedroom/1 bathroom in gut renovated Church building. Very desirable location. Central air and hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in building!! Centrally located near Church Square Park and walking distance to PATH. Available ASAP. Pets OK with $500 non refundable deposit. Ask about our security deposit free option! *Photos of similar unit in building