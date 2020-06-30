All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 608 JEFFERSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
608 JEFFERSON ST
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:58 AM

608 JEFFERSON ST

608 Jefferson Street · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

608 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
WHAT A DEAL! CALL US ABOUT OUR NEW: CALL LISTING AGENT ABOUT OUR NEW SECURITY FREE DEPOSIT OPTION! Modern 3BR/2 Bath apt in newer building at 6th and Jefferson. Close to parking garage and Light rail stop. Available 9/15. Central air and heat. D/W, Micro, gas stove. Hardwood floors. Breakfast bar. Recessed lighting. 3 good sized Br's , 1 Br is larger w/bay window. W/D on 1st Floor, large common yard w/patio and picnic table. Shows nice. No dogs any size,cats ok +$25 a mo. Good credit and references a must. On street parking & rental Indoor Parking garage nearby on 8th & Jefferson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 JEFFERSON ST have any available units?
608 JEFFERSON ST has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 608 JEFFERSON ST have?
Some of 608 JEFFERSON ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 JEFFERSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
608 JEFFERSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 JEFFERSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 JEFFERSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 608 JEFFERSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 608 JEFFERSON ST offers parking.
Does 608 JEFFERSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 JEFFERSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 JEFFERSON ST have a pool?
No, 608 JEFFERSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 608 JEFFERSON ST have accessible units?
No, 608 JEFFERSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 608 JEFFERSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 JEFFERSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 JEFFERSON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 608 JEFFERSON ST has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 608 JEFFERSON ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymsHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJPerth Amboy, NJWestwood, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity