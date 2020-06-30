608 JEFFERSON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

WHAT A DEAL! CALL US ABOUT OUR NEW: CALL LISTING AGENT ABOUT OUR NEW SECURITY FREE DEPOSIT OPTION! Modern 3BR/2 Bath apt in newer building at 6th and Jefferson. Close to parking garage and Light rail stop. Available 9/15. Central air and heat. D/W, Micro, gas stove. Hardwood floors. Breakfast bar. Recessed lighting. 3 good sized Br's , 1 Br is larger w/bay window. W/D on 1st Floor, large common yard w/patio and picnic table. Shows nice. No dogs any size,cats ok +$25 a mo. Good credit and references a must. On street parking & rental Indoor Parking garage nearby on 8th & Jefferson.