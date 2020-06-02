All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:33 PM

603 MONROE ST

603 Monroe Street · (201) 474-0500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

603 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this sprawling 1750 sqft 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom unit in a elevator building. The unit featuring 9.5 foot ceilings. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large windows provide an abundance of light throughout the day! Open concept floor plan with kitchen overlooking the dining room and living area & features stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops & glass tile back-splashes. Master bedroom suite with with custom cabinets, double vanity, walk-in closet & Whirlpool tub. 2 balconies, 1 of the master bedroom and 1 off the living room each boasting with NYC views. Central heat and AC, in unit laundry room with full size washer and dryer. 2 garaged parking spaces & extra storage available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 MONROE ST have any available units?
603 MONROE ST has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 603 MONROE ST have?
Some of 603 MONROE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 MONROE ST currently offering any rent specials?
603 MONROE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 MONROE ST pet-friendly?
No, 603 MONROE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 603 MONROE ST offer parking?
Yes, 603 MONROE ST does offer parking.
Does 603 MONROE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 MONROE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 MONROE ST have a pool?
Yes, 603 MONROE ST has a pool.
Does 603 MONROE ST have accessible units?
No, 603 MONROE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 603 MONROE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 MONROE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 MONROE ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 MONROE ST has units with air conditioning.
