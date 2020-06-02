603 MONROE ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome home to this sprawling 1750 sqft 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom unit in a elevator building. The unit featuring 9.5 foot ceilings. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large windows provide an abundance of light throughout the day! Open concept floor plan with kitchen overlooking the dining room and living area & features stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops & glass tile back-splashes. Master bedroom suite with with custom cabinets, double vanity, walk-in closet & Whirlpool tub. 2 balconies, 1 of the master bedroom and 1 off the living room each boasting with NYC views. Central heat and AC, in unit laundry room with full size washer and dryer. 2 garaged parking spaces & extra storage available!