Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fantastic 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Apartment features new hardwood floors, nice appliances and newly updated bathroom. All 3 bedrooms fit a queen size bed and are close in size, nice size boxy living room and kitchen and just an all around great layout. Unit is on a raised 1st floor. Building includes a laundry room! Close to light rail, bus stop, supermarket and the Monroe Center! No Pets. 1 Month Broker Fee