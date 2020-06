Amenities

Take a look at this amazing loft style 3 bedroom apartment in The Gotham Mills Building! Large bedrooms and living space! Great layout! Central Air! Elevator building! Laundry in building! Large common backyard with grills. Great spot to hang out with neighbors, BBQ, and have a good time. Maintenance office located in the building, very quick and responsive! Be part of The Gotham Mills Community! *Available 7/1 *Pets ok w/ $500 nonrefundable pet fee and LL approval *Parking available for a monthly fee *Photos of similar unit in building