July 15th - 20th move in*** Live at the prestigious Citadel, this elevator building is a beautifully converted schoolhouse home that boasts soaring 13-foot high ceilings. Within close proximity to supermarkets and Washington Street, 450 7th Street provides easy access to all that Hoboken has to offer. Transportation to NYC just a few blocks away. Building amenities include washer/dryer on each floor, an elevator and parking in the building. The building’s central location makes this the perfect home.