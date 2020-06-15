All apartments in Hoboken
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
415 NEWARK ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:33 AM

415 NEWARK ST

415 Newark Street · (201) 420-8989
Location

415 Newark Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Spacious bright and open 2 bed 2 bath high end, condo apt, with private terrace, hardwood floors, walk-in closet in the master bedroom with California Closet upgrades and Hunter Douglas custom wood blinds. This gorgeous unit also features an open kitchen, with custom cabinets, Corian counter tops, dishwasher, microwave and breakfast bar. Deeded garage parking & gym also included. All located in a high rise elevator building, minutes to the Hoboken Path, Ferry, NYC bus transportation, parks & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 NEWARK ST have any available units?
415 NEWARK ST has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 NEWARK ST have?
Some of 415 NEWARK ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 NEWARK ST currently offering any rent specials?
415 NEWARK ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 NEWARK ST pet-friendly?
No, 415 NEWARK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 415 NEWARK ST offer parking?
Yes, 415 NEWARK ST does offer parking.
Does 415 NEWARK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 NEWARK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 NEWARK ST have a pool?
No, 415 NEWARK ST does not have a pool.
Does 415 NEWARK ST have accessible units?
No, 415 NEWARK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 415 NEWARK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 NEWARK ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 NEWARK ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 NEWARK ST does not have units with air conditioning.
