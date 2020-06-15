415 NEWARK ST

Amenities
Spacious bright and open 2 bed 2 bath high end, condo apt, with private terrace, hardwood floors, walk-in closet in the master bedroom with California Closet upgrades and Hunter Douglas custom wood blinds. This gorgeous unit also features an open kitchen, with custom cabinets, Corian counter tops, dishwasher, microwave and breakfast bar. Deeded garage parking & gym also included. All located in a high rise elevator building, minutes to the Hoboken Path, Ferry, NYC bus transportation, parks & restaurants.