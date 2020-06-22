36 Newark Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Beautiful 1Bed/1Bath on Top Floor in a Elevator Building on 1st and Newark Street. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, Granite Counters, Dishwasher, Microwave, Private balcony w views, Updated bathroom and tons of Closet space throughout the unit, including his and hers closets in the bedroom. Right across the street form Hoboken PATH station. Shared washer/dryer On same floor. Nest to restaurants, bars, shopping, park and much more.1 month broker fee, 1.5 month security, credit check required. Available ASAP. Call Dan for all questions and showing requests at 201-563-0172**