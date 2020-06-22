All apartments in Hoboken
Location

36 Newark St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Beautiful 1Bed/1Bath on Top Floor in a Elevator Building on 1st and Newark Street. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, Granite Counters, Dishwasher, Microwave, Private balcony w views, Updated bathroom and tons of Closet space throughout the unit, including his and hers closets in the bedroom. Right across the street form Hoboken PATH station. Shared washer/dryer On same floor. Nest to restaurants, bars, shopping, park and much more.1 month broker fee, 1.5 month security, credit check required. Available ASAP. Call Dan for all questions and showing requests at 201-563-0172**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Newark Street have any available units?
36 Newark Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 Newark Street have?
Some of 36 Newark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Newark Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 Newark Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Newark Street pet-friendly?
No, 36 Newark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 36 Newark Street offer parking?
No, 36 Newark Street does not offer parking.
Does 36 Newark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Newark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Newark Street have a pool?
No, 36 Newark Street does not have a pool.
Does 36 Newark Street have accessible units?
No, 36 Newark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Newark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Newark Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Newark Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Newark Street does not have units with air conditioning.
