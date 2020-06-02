All apartments in Hoboken
332 MADISON ST
Last updated July 2 2020

332 MADISON ST

332 Madison Street · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

332 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$2,999

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
3 Bed / 2 Bath, 941 SQFT apartment inside this well kept Brownstone property. This sunny abode, with a private entrance, is decked out in parquet floors and an exposed brick feature wall with built-in bookshelves! Perfect for the avid reader or student. Within the spacious open living room lies your kitchen fully equipped with all modern day appliances including a dishwasher! This space even has an in unit Washer/Dryer. The best kept secret of this property, has to be its open communal backyard space. A perfect quiet oasis for a good book or a friendly grilling soirée amongst neighbors. Walking distance from downtown, restaurants, pubs, and the PATH. Your only debate should be which room to pick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 MADISON ST have any available units?
332 MADISON ST has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 332 MADISON ST have?
Some of 332 MADISON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 MADISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
332 MADISON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 MADISON ST pet-friendly?
No, 332 MADISON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 332 MADISON ST offer parking?
No, 332 MADISON ST does not offer parking.
Does 332 MADISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 MADISON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 MADISON ST have a pool?
No, 332 MADISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 332 MADISON ST have accessible units?
No, 332 MADISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 332 MADISON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 MADISON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 332 MADISON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 MADISON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
