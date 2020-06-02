332 MADISON ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bbq/grill oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

3 Bed / 2 Bath, 941 SQFT apartment inside this well kept Brownstone property. This sunny abode, with a private entrance, is decked out in parquet floors and an exposed brick feature wall with built-in bookshelves! Perfect for the avid reader or student. Within the spacious open living room lies your kitchen fully equipped with all modern day appliances including a dishwasher! This space even has an in unit Washer/Dryer. The best kept secret of this property, has to be its open communal backyard space. A perfect quiet oasis for a good book or a friendly grilling soirée amongst neighbors. Walking distance from downtown, restaurants, pubs, and the PATH. Your only debate should be which room to pick!