332 HUDSON ST

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

This Spacious 2 bedroom (2nd bedroom ideal for office or den) has all the accessibility and convenience you could want from a Hoboken rental. The unit features wood floors and large windows that provide tremendous natural light throughout the apartment. This unit boasts convenience in an optimal downtown location. 7 minute walk to the PATH, and within a 1 block radius of parks, grocery stores, restaurants, doctors offices, shopping, laundromats, ups store, amazon pickup, and usps mailbox. Heat and Hot Water are included as well! Note: Pictures are of similar unit in same building.