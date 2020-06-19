All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 332 HUDSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
332 HUDSON ST
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:27 PM

332 HUDSON ST

332 Hudson St · (201) 216-0909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southeast Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

332 Hudson St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This Spacious 2 bedroom (2nd bedroom ideal for office or den) has all the accessibility and convenience you could want from a Hoboken rental. The unit features wood floors and large windows that provide tremendous natural light throughout the apartment. This unit boasts convenience in an optimal downtown location. 7 minute walk to the PATH, and within a 1 block radius of parks, grocery stores, restaurants, doctors offices, shopping, laundromats, ups store, amazon pickup, and usps mailbox. Heat and Hot Water are included as well! Note: Pictures are of similar unit in same building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 HUDSON ST have any available units?
332 HUDSON ST has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 332 HUDSON ST have?
Some of 332 HUDSON ST's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 HUDSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
332 HUDSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 HUDSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 332 HUDSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 332 HUDSON ST offer parking?
No, 332 HUDSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 332 HUDSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 HUDSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 HUDSON ST have a pool?
No, 332 HUDSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 332 HUDSON ST have accessible units?
No, 332 HUDSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 332 HUDSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 HUDSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 HUDSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 HUDSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 332 HUDSON ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity