Amenities

in unit laundry oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Half fee paid by Landlord!! Perfect downtown location near PATH and park! Large unit with charming details and lots of windows! Nice living room, very large bedroom, plus two other rooms, freshly painted, washer dryer in basement, shared yard, steps away from church square park, restaurants, near shops, bus, and PATH! No pets sorry.