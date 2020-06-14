315 WILLOW AVE

Amenities
Beautifully renovated, over 700 sqft 2 bed 1 bath in stellar location just off Church Square Park! Awesome floorplan: Newer eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher. Large center island opens up to living room - Perfect for entertaining. Huge laundry room with washer/dryer in unit plus additional storage or pantry. Gleaming hardwood floors, subway tiles, high ceilings, exposed brick, original moldings, and neutral paint. Bus stop at your door, PATH just a few blocks away, rental parking one block. Great restaurants on the same block - Antique, Zafra, Cucharamama, Zacks, & Oneals. Come unpack your bags!