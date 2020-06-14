All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 315 WILLOW AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
315 WILLOW AVE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 1:11 PM

315 WILLOW AVE

315 Willow Avenue · (862) 208-2287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

315 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated, over 700 sqft 2 bed 1 bath in stellar location just off Church Square Park! Awesome floorplan: Newer eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher. Large center island opens up to living room - Perfect for entertaining. Huge laundry room with washer/dryer in unit plus additional storage or pantry. Gleaming hardwood floors, subway tiles, high ceilings, exposed brick, original moldings, and neutral paint. Bus stop at your door, PATH just a few blocks away, rental parking one block. Great restaurants on the same block - Antique, Zafra, Cucharamama, Zacks, & Oneals. Come unpack your bags!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 WILLOW AVE have any available units?
315 WILLOW AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 WILLOW AVE have?
Some of 315 WILLOW AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 WILLOW AVE currently offering any rent specials?
315 WILLOW AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 WILLOW AVE pet-friendly?
No, 315 WILLOW AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 315 WILLOW AVE offer parking?
Yes, 315 WILLOW AVE does offer parking.
Does 315 WILLOW AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 WILLOW AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 WILLOW AVE have a pool?
No, 315 WILLOW AVE does not have a pool.
Does 315 WILLOW AVE have accessible units?
No, 315 WILLOW AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 315 WILLOW AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 WILLOW AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 WILLOW AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 WILLOW AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 315 WILLOW AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity