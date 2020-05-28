All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:26 PM

313 JACKSON ST

313 Jackson Street · (201) 396-8447
Location

313 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$3,339

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
*14th month free* The Silverman Reichel team is proud to present this new construction luxury three bed, two bath apartment in desirable Hoboken. The property features immaculate finishes with stainless steel appliances and sprawling hardwood floors throughout. The unit has ample closet space and features an ideal layout with an open living area. Enjoy the amenity of a washer and dryer within the 1,250 square foot apartment. This unit comes with a private outdoor space. *Available ASAP *Furnished for an additional $200/mo $2,000 rebate on 11th month* **Security deposit free option with Rhino security deposit insurance** *Gross rent $3,750, advertising w/ net effective rent $3,339,29, 14th month free on 14th month lease & $2,000 rebate on 11th month. https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=swHYCO-d4ESLcDSEQchIoQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 JACKSON ST have any available units?
313 JACKSON ST has a unit available for $3,339 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 313 JACKSON ST have?
Some of 313 JACKSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 JACKSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
313 JACKSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 JACKSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 313 JACKSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 313 JACKSON ST offer parking?
No, 313 JACKSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 313 JACKSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 JACKSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 JACKSON ST have a pool?
No, 313 JACKSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 313 JACKSON ST have accessible units?
No, 313 JACKSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 313 JACKSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 JACKSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 JACKSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 JACKSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 313 JACKSON ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

