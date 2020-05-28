313 JACKSON ST

Amenities

*14th month free* The Silverman Reichel team is proud to present this new construction luxury three bed, two bath apartment in desirable Hoboken. The property features immaculate finishes with stainless steel appliances and sprawling hardwood floors throughout. The unit has ample closet space and features an ideal layout with an open living area. Enjoy the amenity of a washer and dryer within the 1,250 square foot apartment. This unit comes with a private outdoor space. *Available ASAP *Furnished for an additional $200/mo $2,000 rebate on 11th month* **Security deposit free option with Rhino security deposit insurance** *Gross rent $3,750, advertising w/ net effective rent $3,339,29, 14th month free on 14th month lease & $2,000 rebate on 11th month. https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=swHYCO-d4ESLcDSEQchIoQ