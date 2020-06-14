All apartments in Hoboken
313 1ST ST
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:37 AM

313 1ST ST

313 1st St · (201) 396-8447
Location

313 1st St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$2,150

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

*Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* Luxurious Downtown Hoboken Studio apartment in the Historic Jefferson Trust building. This unit features a balcony, hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a washer and dryer. The living area can accommodate a Queen size bed and a sofa. Elevator in building! *Unit comes furnished *Furnished $2,390/month *Available ASAP *Pets ok w/ LL approval, nonrefundable fee and monthly fee for term of lease *Garage parking available for $250/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 1ST ST have any available units?
313 1ST ST has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 313 1ST ST have?
Some of 313 1ST ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 1ST ST currently offering any rent specials?
313 1ST ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 1ST ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 1ST ST is pet friendly.
Does 313 1ST ST offer parking?
Yes, 313 1ST ST does offer parking.
Does 313 1ST ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 1ST ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 1ST ST have a pool?
No, 313 1ST ST does not have a pool.
Does 313 1ST ST have accessible units?
No, 313 1ST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 313 1ST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 1ST ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 1ST ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 1ST ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

