313 1ST ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

*Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* Luxurious Downtown Hoboken Studio apartment in the Historic Jefferson Trust building. This unit features a balcony, hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a washer and dryer. The living area can accommodate a Queen size bed and a sofa. Elevator in building! *Unit comes furnished *Furnished $2,390/month *Available ASAP *Pets ok w/ LL approval, nonrefundable fee and monthly fee for term of lease *Garage parking available for $250/month