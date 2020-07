Amenities

Extra large 2 br duplex with balcony and large roof deck. 256 9th has the space and comfort that you deserve. Large open kitchen features granite counters with matching backsplash, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances and overlooks the dining area. Expansive living room for your comfort also leads to your private roof terrace.. upper level features 2 brs. Other great features include hard wood floors, central air and in-home washer-dryer. Located a short distance to restaurants, shopping and bus to NYC makes this the perfect home. Available 8/1/20