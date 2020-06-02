All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 223 Bloomfield St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
223 Bloomfield St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM

223 Bloomfield St

223 Bloomfield Street · (917) 929-0228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southeast Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

223 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2800 · Avail. Oct 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Available 10/01/20 Spacious apartment downtown - Property Id: 144729

One bedroom condo in lovely elevator building on downtown Bloomfield Street. 5min walk to PATH/NJ transit and ferry, 3min to Hoboken waterfront, 1 block from bus stop. Additional entrance from Washington St, easy access to restaurants, bars, supermarkets, and stores.

Features high ceilings that make it feel spacious, exposed brick and fully renovated kitchen & bath. Laundry room on the same floor. Private storage in basement. Beautifully finished HWF throughout, W/D right at the corner on the floor! The kitchen includes granite counter tops and SS appliances.

Can be rented out either furnished or unfurnished.

No realtor commission broker fee. $750 application plus credit check fee.

Parking available for additional fees
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144729
Property Id 144729

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Bloomfield St have any available units?
223 Bloomfield St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 223 Bloomfield St have?
Some of 223 Bloomfield St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Bloomfield St currently offering any rent specials?
223 Bloomfield St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Bloomfield St pet-friendly?
No, 223 Bloomfield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 223 Bloomfield St offer parking?
Yes, 223 Bloomfield St does offer parking.
Does 223 Bloomfield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Bloomfield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Bloomfield St have a pool?
No, 223 Bloomfield St does not have a pool.
Does 223 Bloomfield St have accessible units?
No, 223 Bloomfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Bloomfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Bloomfield St has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Bloomfield St have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Bloomfield St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 223 Bloomfield St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity