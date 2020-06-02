223 Bloomfield St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Available 10/01/20 Spacious apartment downtown - Property Id: 144729



One bedroom condo in lovely elevator building on downtown Bloomfield Street. 5min walk to PATH/NJ transit and ferry, 3min to Hoboken waterfront, 1 block from bus stop. Additional entrance from Washington St, easy access to restaurants, bars, supermarkets, and stores.



Features high ceilings that make it feel spacious, exposed brick and fully renovated kitchen & bath. Laundry room on the same floor. Private storage in basement. Beautifully finished HWF throughout, W/D right at the corner on the floor! The kitchen includes granite counter tops and SS appliances.



Can be rented out either furnished or unfurnished.



No realtor commission broker fee. $750 application plus credit check fee.



Parking available for additional fees

No Pets Allowed



