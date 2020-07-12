212 MADISON ST

Amenities

Fantastic 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in downtown Hoboken with private outdoor space iand garage parking. Located in an elevator building, this unit offers a modern, well equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile back splash and granite counters and breakfast bar. Open living room with ample space for a dining area that opens out to your private terrace. Both bedrooms are a good size with the second bedroom also providing access to your terrace. Gleaming hardwood floors, central a/c, great closet space and one garage parking spot. Great downtown location, easy walk to both the PATH and light rail. Current washer/dryer is on the same floor, right next to the unit and only shared by 3 other units. In person and virtual tours available.