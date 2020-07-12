All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

212 MADISON ST

212 Madison Street · (201) 792-7601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Fantastic 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in downtown Hoboken with private outdoor space iand garage parking. Located in an elevator building, this unit offers a modern, well equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile back splash and granite counters and breakfast bar. Open living room with ample space for a dining area that opens out to your private terrace. Both bedrooms are a good size with the second bedroom also providing access to your terrace. Gleaming hardwood floors, central a/c, great closet space and one garage parking spot. Great downtown location, easy walk to both the PATH and light rail. Current washer/dryer is on the same floor, right next to the unit and only shared by 3 other units. In person and virtual tours available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 MADISON ST have any available units?
212 MADISON ST has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 MADISON ST have?
Some of 212 MADISON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 MADISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
212 MADISON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 MADISON ST pet-friendly?
No, 212 MADISON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 212 MADISON ST offer parking?
Yes, 212 MADISON ST offers parking.
Does 212 MADISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 MADISON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 MADISON ST have a pool?
No, 212 MADISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 212 MADISON ST have accessible units?
No, 212 MADISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 212 MADISON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 MADISON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 MADISON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 MADISON ST has units with air conditioning.
