207 14TH ST

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Come home to this spectacular one-of-a kind uptown 2 bed/2bath duplex and enjoy the welcoming warm feeling of this home with original details of exposed brick walls,16 ft ceilings,9ft.windows, a fireplace mantle and a well equipped modern chef's kitchen. This amazing apartment features lofted bedrooms,hardwood floors throughout,ductless AC and beautiful bathrooms.Wether you're getting away from the hustle and bustle or working on your laptop-this is the perfect place to feel comfort and call HOME.Unwind with a glass of wine from the kitchen cabinet;s wine cellar,breathe in fresh air or entertain and barbecue in the spacious shared backyard.This is an architectural gem in one of Hoboken's premier location's.