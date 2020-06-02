All apartments in Hoboken
207 14TH ST
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

207 14TH ST

207 Fourteenth St · (201) 653-8488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

207 Fourteenth St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #1R · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Come home to this spectacular one-of-a kind uptown 2 bed/2bath duplex and enjoy the welcoming warm feeling of this home with original details of exposed brick walls,16 ft ceilings,9ft.windows, a fireplace mantle and a well equipped modern chef's kitchen. This amazing apartment features lofted bedrooms,hardwood floors throughout,ductless AC and beautiful bathrooms.Wether you're getting away from the hustle and bustle or working on your laptop-this is the perfect place to feel comfort and call HOME.Unwind with a glass of wine from the kitchen cabinet;s wine cellar,breathe in fresh air or entertain and barbecue in the spacious shared backyard.This is an architectural gem in one of Hoboken's premier location's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 14TH ST have any available units?
207 14TH ST has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 14TH ST have?
Some of 207 14TH ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 14TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
207 14TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 14TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 207 14TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 207 14TH ST offer parking?
No, 207 14TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 207 14TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 14TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 14TH ST have a pool?
No, 207 14TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 207 14TH ST have accessible units?
No, 207 14TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 207 14TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 14TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 14TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 14TH ST has units with air conditioning.
