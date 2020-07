Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Level up and lose the roommate! Best deal in town! Top Floor! Penthouse One bedroom apartment with NYC bus right outside your front door. Hard wood floors through out, spacious bedroom, modern and ready for move in! Great uptown location with Trader Joes nearby, amazing restaurants and happening night life. Lock Box on site. Vacant and available ASAP!