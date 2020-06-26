154 8TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Lease this completely renovated 20 ft. wide single family four story townhome. This turnkey residence offers three bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, hardwood floors, laundry room, office area, sitting room, storage, family room and backyard. The parlor floor has a wide-open floor plan with a large dining/living area and is enhanced with an exposed brick decorative a fireplace and a powder room. The back half of the parlor floor encompasses a beautifully designed gourmet kitchen with Thermador refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and gas cooktop. Enjoy the accented Ceasarstone counters and the oversized center island that anchors this bright open kitchen. The kitchen leads to a lovely private backyard, which is perfect for gas barbecuing and seasonal entertaining. The second floor includes a 7’4”x5”3” sitting area, two bedrooms and a full bath. The top floor features a 7’4”x8’11” windowed office area, the 18’2”x 13’11 master suite with walk-closet, and a beautifully designed on-suite 11’10”x12’7” bath tastefully appointed with marble tiles, a double vanity, a freestanding soaking tub and a frameless glass shower. 154 8th Street has central air conditioning and gas heating on the main floors and hot water base board heat on the garden level that features a 14’3”x17’4” family room. The residence is located in prime midtown Hoboken, one block from Washington Street and minutes to the Path train, Ferry to NYC. Bus stops to Port Authority are located at 8th and Washington St, 7th and Willow Ave and 6th and Clinton Streets. Available for ASAP occupancy.