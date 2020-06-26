All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 154 8TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
154 8TH ST
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

154 8TH ST

154 8th Street · (201) 478-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southeast Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

154 8th Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,850

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Lease this completely renovated 20 ft. wide single family four story townhome. This turnkey residence offers three bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, hardwood floors, laundry room, office area, sitting room, storage, family room and backyard. The parlor floor has a wide-open floor plan with a large dining/living area and is enhanced with an exposed brick decorative a fireplace and a powder room. The back half of the parlor floor encompasses a beautifully designed gourmet kitchen with Thermador refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and gas cooktop. Enjoy the accented Ceasarstone counters and the oversized center island that anchors this bright open kitchen. The kitchen leads to a lovely private backyard, which is perfect for gas barbecuing and seasonal entertaining. The second floor includes a 7’4”x5”3” sitting area, two bedrooms and a full bath. The top floor features a 7’4”x8’11” windowed office area, the 18’2”x 13’11 master suite with walk-closet, and a beautifully designed on-suite 11’10”x12’7” bath tastefully appointed with marble tiles, a double vanity, a freestanding soaking tub and a frameless glass shower. 154 8th Street has central air conditioning and gas heating on the main floors and hot water base board heat on the garden level that features a 14’3”x17’4” family room. The residence is located in prime midtown Hoboken, one block from Washington Street and minutes to the Path train, Ferry to NYC. Bus stops to Port Authority are located at 8th and Washington St, 7th and Willow Ave and 6th and Clinton Streets. Available for ASAP occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 8TH ST have any available units?
154 8TH ST has a unit available for $7,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 154 8TH ST have?
Some of 154 8TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 8TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
154 8TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 8TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 154 8TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 154 8TH ST offer parking?
No, 154 8TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 154 8TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 8TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 8TH ST have a pool?
No, 154 8TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 154 8TH ST have accessible units?
No, 154 8TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 154 8TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 8TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 8TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 154 8TH ST has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 154 8TH ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymsHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJPerth Amboy, NJWestwood, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity