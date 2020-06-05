1500 GARDEN ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman parking pool bbq/grill media room

Luxury at it's highest awaits you at the posh Harborside Lofts Community. With soaring 13' ceilings, superb pristine white-finished chef's kitchen boasting Viking and Bosch appliances and glistening white counters. The bright and airy open floor plan great for entertaining features dramatic shaded hardwood floors and massive windows affording sweeping views of Manhattan. The en suite Master Bedroom offers a Master bathroom with chic glass and marble stand up shower. The 12'x21' all purpose room accommodates your personal needs, from 2nd bedroom to media room, office/den or library. Community features 24 hr concierge, rooftop terrace with bbq’s, 3 gyms, children’s playroom, residence lounge, marina and roof top pool. Also included, 1 car parking and private shuttle service to PATH make this residence a cut above.