Hoboken, NJ
1500 GARDEN ST
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:21 AM

1500 GARDEN ST

1500 Garden Street · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1479 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Luxury at it's highest awaits you at the posh Harborside Lofts Community. With soaring 13' ceilings, superb pristine white-finished chef's kitchen boasting Viking and Bosch appliances and glistening white counters. The bright and airy open floor plan great for entertaining features dramatic shaded hardwood floors and massive windows affording sweeping views of Manhattan. The en suite Master Bedroom offers a Master bathroom with chic glass and marble stand up shower. The 12'x21' all purpose room accommodates your personal needs, from 2nd bedroom to media room, office/den or library. Community features 24 hr concierge, rooftop terrace with bbq’s, 3 gyms, children’s playroom, residence lounge, marina and roof top pool. Also included, 1 car parking and private shuttle service to PATH make this residence a cut above.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 GARDEN ST have any available units?
1500 GARDEN ST has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1500 GARDEN ST have?
Some of 1500 GARDEN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 GARDEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1500 GARDEN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 GARDEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 1500 GARDEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1500 GARDEN ST offer parking?
Yes, 1500 GARDEN ST does offer parking.
Does 1500 GARDEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 GARDEN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 GARDEN ST have a pool?
Yes, 1500 GARDEN ST has a pool.
Does 1500 GARDEN ST have accessible units?
No, 1500 GARDEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 GARDEN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 GARDEN ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 GARDEN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 GARDEN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
