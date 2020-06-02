131 GARDEN ST

Amenities

Exquisitely renovated in 2017 this 3 bedroom 2 bath loft condominium rental occupies the top floor of a converted church. Located in an intimate boutique building on one of the most desirable streets in downtown Hoboken and only minutes to Washington Street and the Path train to NYC, 131 Garden is truly a one-of-a-kind apartment. The main living floor has soaring 11 ft ceilings, beautifully bleached oak flooring and a large gourmet kitchen with Viking, Miele and Subzero appliances. The master bathroom features a large double vanity and walk-in shower with frameless glass shower, decorative European cement tiles, Hansgrohe fixtures and heated floors. The second bathroom is equally stunning with floor to ceiling mosaic and subway tile and a large soaking tub. The homes complete renovation includes all new doors and hardware, new HVAC system, Navien tankless hot water heater, Lutron Caseta smart lighting, Nest thermostats and smoke detectors, Velux solar skylights with remote control blinds, Hunter Douglas plantation shutters, New LG washer/dryer and generous closet space throughout. Available for occupancy on August 1st.