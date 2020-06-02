All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

131 GARDEN ST

131 Garden St · (201) 478-6700
Location

131 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$4,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Exquisitely renovated in 2017 this 3 bedroom 2 bath loft condominium rental occupies the top floor of a converted church. Located in an intimate boutique building on one of the most desirable streets in downtown Hoboken and only minutes to Washington Street and the Path train to NYC, 131 Garden is truly a one-of-a-kind apartment. The main living floor has soaring 11 ft ceilings, beautifully bleached oak flooring and a large gourmet kitchen with Viking, Miele and Subzero appliances. The master bathroom features a large double vanity and walk-in shower with frameless glass shower, decorative European cement tiles, Hansgrohe fixtures and heated floors. The second bathroom is equally stunning with floor to ceiling mosaic and subway tile and a large soaking tub. The homes complete renovation includes all new doors and hardware, new HVAC system, Navien tankless hot water heater, Lutron Caseta smart lighting, Nest thermostats and smoke detectors, Velux solar skylights with remote control blinds, Hunter Douglas plantation shutters, New LG washer/dryer and generous closet space throughout. Available for occupancy on August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 GARDEN ST have any available units?
131 GARDEN ST has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 GARDEN ST have?
Some of 131 GARDEN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 GARDEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
131 GARDEN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 GARDEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 131 GARDEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 131 GARDEN ST offer parking?
No, 131 GARDEN ST does not offer parking.
Does 131 GARDEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 GARDEN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 GARDEN ST have a pool?
No, 131 GARDEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 131 GARDEN ST have accessible units?
No, 131 GARDEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 131 GARDEN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 GARDEN ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 GARDEN ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 GARDEN ST has units with air conditioning.
