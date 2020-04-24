All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 128 MADISON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
128 MADISON ST
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:08 PM

128 MADISON ST

128 Madison Street · (201) 792-7601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

128 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1L · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Half Month Broker Fee. Modern 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo in downtown Hoboken with 50% deeded yard. Well laid out condo features: Hardwood floors, Modern kitchen with Granite counters and Stainless Appliances, full size washer and dryer, air conditioning, modern bathroom with walk in shower and custom tiling. Kept in great condition and ready for you to move in. Large storage space in basement. Close to PATH and NYC transportation. Month to Month term ONLY. Also listed for sale, available ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 MADISON ST have any available units?
128 MADISON ST has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 128 MADISON ST have?
Some of 128 MADISON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 MADISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
128 MADISON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 MADISON ST pet-friendly?
No, 128 MADISON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 128 MADISON ST offer parking?
No, 128 MADISON ST does not offer parking.
Does 128 MADISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 MADISON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 MADISON ST have a pool?
No, 128 MADISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 128 MADISON ST have accessible units?
No, 128 MADISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 128 MADISON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 MADISON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 MADISON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 128 MADISON ST has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 128 MADISON ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity